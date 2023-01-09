Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 100,256 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $2,668,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $64,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 57.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

