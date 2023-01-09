Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 36,096 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 440.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $243.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $292.57.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.25.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

