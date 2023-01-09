Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 37,284 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1,547.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $259.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.89 and a 200 day moving average of $243.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

