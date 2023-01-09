Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 677,657 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 39.8% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,287,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after buying an additional 4,918,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after buying an additional 2,590,196 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $6,072,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $5.23 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

