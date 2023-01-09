Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 231,639 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 231,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Worm Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.1 %

LVS opened at $51.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.