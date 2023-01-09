Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 459,345 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Price Performance

Shares of FGEN opened at $19.79 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 294.16% and a negative return on equity of 250.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,943 shares of company stock worth $107,127. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FibroGen Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.