Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,672,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,604,000 after buying an additional 408,672 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Maximus by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 147,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Maximus by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 377,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Maximus by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,673,000 after buying an additional 98,776 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $73.56 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.