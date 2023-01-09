Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Model N were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Model N by 761.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Model N by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 2,860 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $108,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,127.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,156.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $108,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,127.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock worth $3,479,356. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MODN opened at $40.36 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Model N Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.