Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,543 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 3.4 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $263.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.14 and a 200-day moving average of $242.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

