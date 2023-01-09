Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,632,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,725 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,733,000 after buying an additional 2,374,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,855 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,989.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKD opened at $2.88 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $538.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $757.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.47 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

