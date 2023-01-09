Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $252.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $309.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

