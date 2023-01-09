Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,282 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pentair Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

PNR opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $71.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.