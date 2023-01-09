Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 1,242.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 591.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

