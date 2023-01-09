Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

