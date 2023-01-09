Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.52 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,402 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $94.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

