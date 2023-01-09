Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.66 Million Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,817 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $27.58 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $255.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

