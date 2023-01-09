Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,376 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNW. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVNW shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.70. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

