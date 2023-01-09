Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.67 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Prudential Financial by 50.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $101.01 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.