Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,684 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after acquiring an additional 713,243 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 66.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,798,000 after acquiring an additional 314,816 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 69.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after acquiring an additional 307,600 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $91.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $167.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.