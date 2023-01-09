Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.12 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

NYSE:SKY opened at $54.48 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.75. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

