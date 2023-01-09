Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in onsemi by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in onsemi by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 903,149 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ON opened at $62.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

