Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.33 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,099,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,681,000 after acquiring an additional 556,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,434 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,315 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $105.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $110.74.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.