Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.34 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,682 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Centene by 3.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Centene by 9.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Centene by 44.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 81,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 45.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 655,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 28.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $78.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.28.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.