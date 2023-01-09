Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SF. Comerica Bank grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.