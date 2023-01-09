Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,618 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,342,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 1,835,952 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,589,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,966 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.