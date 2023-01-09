Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,653 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $123.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,557.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,557.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $1,721,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,376,267.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,094 shares of company stock worth $17,558,726 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.