Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 316,289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 226.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 97.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 409.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 35.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Crowley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,815.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Knowles Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Stories

