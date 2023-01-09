Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 102,938 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 563,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,570,000 after purchasing an additional 231,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $20.21 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.46 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

