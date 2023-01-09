Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 196,060 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1,525.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,060 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

