Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 205,088 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 413.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,088 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

