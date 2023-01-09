Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 20,749 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 401.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.60.

NYSE:COO opened at $345.17 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.15. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

