Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 7,120 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Organogenesis by 245.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 3,808.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORGO stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $116.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

