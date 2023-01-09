Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Markel by 36.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 875.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 2,270.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 1,757.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 32.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,813,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,383.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.79 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,284.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

