Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.21.

Dynatrace stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.54, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $59.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.