Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 345,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048 over the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMBS opened at $36.78 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

