Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,910 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $32.33 on Monday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

