Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 136,131 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 136,131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Price Performance

Yelp stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $219,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,447.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $904,570. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.