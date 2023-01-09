Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 199,173 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199,173 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after buying an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JD.com by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,037,000 after buying an additional 2,230,378 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in JD.com by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $94,782,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $64.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 714.52 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

