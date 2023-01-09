Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 204,643 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 204,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Nevro by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Nevro by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nevro by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $39.90 on Monday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $93.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

