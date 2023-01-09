Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,405 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Citigroup downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

MGNX stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 111.57% and a negative net margin of 204.95%. The business had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 168,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 168,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,979,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,368,422 shares of company stock worth $6,956,661. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

