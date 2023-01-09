Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 494,763 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,491,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 494,763 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Cerus to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $670.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

