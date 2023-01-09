Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 53,035 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,035 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,372,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,314,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,272,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of BLU opened at $8.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

