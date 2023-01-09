Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 55,292 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,292 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.31 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $242.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.95.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,018,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,342 shares in the company, valued at $25,729,548.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,983 shares of company stock worth $6,702,088 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

