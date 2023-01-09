Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 59,295 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,295 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.42.

Albemarle stock opened at $221.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

