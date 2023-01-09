Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 66,600 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.5 %

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $222.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.38. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.