Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 72,628 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,628 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of EME opened at $147.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,292,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.