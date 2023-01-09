Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 77,003 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,003 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after buying an additional 1,454,261 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $42,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 65.2% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,082,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR opened at $36.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $735,687 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

