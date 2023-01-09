Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 784,300 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 782,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,300 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 230,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 281,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $11.90 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.28. Radius Global Infrastructure had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

