Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRBU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 497,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 780.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 247,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

CRBU stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $419.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 714.82%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

