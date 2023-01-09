Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,244 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 249.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 269.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BCPC stock opened at $121.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.67. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $163.24.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $244.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

